2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.

Jacqueline Brown from Memphis, TN won the ultimate basketball experience. The prize included Memphis Grizzlies season tickets, Tigers Men’s Basketball season tickets, and a $1,500 Visa Gift Card. This prize is courtesy of Regions Banks, Campbell Clinic, and AutoZone.

Regina Marks is the winner of the early bird prize which includes the choice of a new 2022 Honda HR-V LX or Nissan Rogue Sport S. This prize is courtesy Wolfchase Honda and Wolfchase Nissan.

Andrew McCormick is the winner of the Perfect Memphis Day which includes a one-night stay at the Peabody Memphis, a diamond bracelet, and a $1,000 Visa Gift Card. This prize is courtesy of Peabody Memphis, James Gattas Jewelers, MidSouth Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists.

Stanley Johnston won the Open House Prize $1,000 Visa gift card. This prize is courtesy of Pediatrics East.

Danese Banks is this year’s recipient of the St. Jude Dream Home, built by Southern Serenity Homes.

The home features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary suite, a large walk-in closet, and a 10-foot ceiling.

