Multiple shootings leave four people dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are dead following other shootings Friday night.

MPD said the first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Pearson Road.

One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other incident took place on West Danville Circle around 10:35 p.m.

Officers found another man dead there, as well.

In another shooting around one in the morning, a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Breedlove street.

He later died. Three other people with him at the time weren’t injured.

Thirty minutes later, another man died in a shooting and crashed into a house on Arkansas Street in South Memphis.

If you know anything about either of these shootings.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-cash.

