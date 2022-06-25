Memphis Anti-abortion activists and political leaders weigh in on Roe v Wade ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Former pro-choice turned pro-life activist Steve Coplan and also CEO of Life Choices of Memphis said as a result of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, more expecting mothers will make the right choice.

A choice that he believes God would want them to make.

“God is speaking to our nation, he is saying I sent before you life and death, choose life that it may go well with you, for you and your descendants,” said CEO of Life Choices of Memphis Steve Coplan.

Steve Coplan said the decision to end nearly 50 years of women’s right to an abortion, is a step in the right direction for our culture and life.

“It’s a positive impact upon our culture and community because we know that strong families and strong relationships are really the glue that holds the country together,” said Coplan.

Coplan said the Supreme Court Justices made a decision that will now save the lives of millions of innocent unborn babies.

At Life Choices of Memphis, he said last year the pregnancy care center counseled over 800 mothers who made the choice to have their babies.

“We walk them through the entire pregnancy and well beyond on and those 889 names are indicative of how we follow through them all the way through and beyond,” said Coplan.

But since Roe vs Wade no longer exists it’s not just local leaders who are vocal about the ruling; political leaders in favor of the decision have also expressed their support.

“I want to offer my gratitude to the advocates, the lawmakers, the sidewalk counselors, the doctors, and other compassionate hearts who worked so hard to guide America to her post-Roe era,” said U.S Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff writes in a statement saying:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court took a historic step overturning Roe v. Wade. This will rightfully return the authority to regulate abortion back to the states and to our elected representatives. Abortion laws should be debated and decided by the American people, not dictated by judges. I will always remain committed to advocating for strong pro-life policies and upholding the sanctity of life,” said Rep. Kustoff.

As for Life Choices of Memphis, it says abolishing abortions will keep the pregnancy center occupied.

“We think we’re going to be busier than ever,” said Coplan.

Since the overruling, Arkansas officially made abortions illegal, except to protect the life of a woman.

Tennessee will outlaw abortions in 30 days and Mississippi will outlaw them in 10 days.

