Dry with near record highs today followed by chances of rain Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be another hot one today as highs soar around 100 degrees for most. Dry and hot air will remain in place across the Mid-South as the for the weekend but increasing moisture and an approaching cold front will could bring some much-needed rain to the Mid-South on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph and lows near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, highs in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas will higher amounts possible in some locations.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

