A chance of rain finally returns along with some relief from the heat

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Clear tonight with lows near 80 and a light southeast breeze. 

SUNDAY: Sun early with increasing clouds through the day and scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will turn north late in the day at 5-10 mph. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers will end with lows in the low 70s and a northeast wind at 10-15 mph. It will feel much better.

COOLER MONDAY & TUESDAY: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

