Babysitter convicted of raping child.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Travis Ruzicha, 22, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery after a four-day trial.

“Ruzicha was found guilty of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl while babysitting for a family friend in 2019,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident happened between July 21 and July 22 of 2019 at a home in Memphis.

When the child’s mother came home, her daughter said Ruzicha kissed her and touched her inappropriately several times throughout the day.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft revoked his bond and set sentencing for August.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

