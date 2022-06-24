Your First Alert to the chance of weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, dry air keeps it’s grip on the Mid-South as the week comes to a close, but increasing moisture and an approaching cold front will combine to bring some much needed rain to the Mid-South before the weekend is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 100.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas will higher amounts possible in some locations.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

