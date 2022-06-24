Advertise with Us
Woman kidnapped during traffic stop, armed suspect at large


WSMV Mt. Juliet chase
By Mary Alice Royse and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police are looking for one suspect after a kidnapping ended in a fiery wreck Thursday.

Mount Juliet Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop at Lowe’s earlier this evening when a driver jumped out and told the officer the rear passenger told him not to stop.

Police said that the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger who was disabled, kidnapping her. Police said she could not walk.

Officers soon began pursuing the suspect, who struck two other vehicles before the vehicle was disabled on Lebanon Rd near Grandstaff Dr. Once the car was stopped, the suspect, who is believed to be armed, ran away.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Anthony Maynard of Clarksville. He has reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest in Nashville since Jan. 2022 for felony aggravated assault involving strangulation.

Officers managed to rescue the female passenger from the suspect vehicle before it burst into flames.

Wilson County Sheriff officers are on the scene assisting in the crash, as well as Helicopter, K9, and Special Response Team resources. The search for Maynard is being conducted in the areas of Lebanon Rd, Rembrandt Dr, Glen Echo, Hillside Dr, and April Dr.

Suspect on the run
Suspect on the run(Scott Bretag)

The original driver was also taken into custody as he was confirmed to be a wanted felon out of California.

The disabled woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution and no one else was transported.

Residents should stay inside because Maynard is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

