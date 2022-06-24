Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tigers star selected in 1st round of NBA Draft

Memphis's Jalen Duren (2) plays against Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...
Memphis's Jalen Duren (2) plays against Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(karen pulfer focht | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers star Jalen Duren is headed to Detroit.

The big man was selected with the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets made the selection, but Duren is headed to the Pistons via trade, ESPN reports.

Duren took home AAC Freshman of the Year honors in his lone season in Memphis.

He averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for the Tigers as a freshman and now looks to make a similar impact at the professional level.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Germantown
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten returned to Memphis animal shelter
Teen killed by other teen in parking lot
‘I pray her family will forgive me’; Man says he could have saved 14-year-old from being killed
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

Latest News

Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (18) gets five from Jalen Battles (2) after his home run in the second...
Arkansas stays alive with win over Ole Miss in College Baseball World Series
Tigers looking at Transfer Portal for Keyonte Kennedy
Arkansas pitcher Evan Taylor (39) relieves starting pitcher Zack Morris in the first inning...
Ole Miss hands Arkansas College World Series loss
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis Tigers basketball