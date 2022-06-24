Tigers star selected in 1st round of NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers star Jalen Duren is headed to Detroit.

The big man was selected with the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets made the selection, but Duren is headed to the Pistons via trade, ESPN reports.

Duren took home AAC Freshman of the Year honors in his lone season in Memphis.

He averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for the Tigers as a freshman and now looks to make a similar impact at the professional level.

