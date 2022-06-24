Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tenn. files motion to skip 30 days before triggering abortion ban

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to outlaw abortions, Tennessee is looking to expedite the process of banning abortions in the state.

The state filed an emergency motion to allow the state to abandon the 30 days it would take for Tennessee’s trigger law to take effect.

In 2020, Tennessee passed a law banning most abortions when the fetal heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant. The measure has never been enforced because it was promptly blocked by a federal court.

The law is planned to go into effect and bans all abortions in Tennessee except when necessary to prevent death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Doctors could be charged with a felony for providing an abortion under this law.

The law will go into effect in 30 days unless the emergency motion is approved, in which case it will go into effect immediately.

