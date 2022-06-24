Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Reward being offered after dog found severely burned

Reward being offered after dog found severely burned (Bluff City Vet Specialists)
(Bluff City Vet Specialists)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after suffering severe burn wounds.

Bluff City Veterinary Specialists said the dog, Riona, was tortured, strangled with a tie cord, doused in fuel, and set on fire.

Passers-by found Riona running for dear life down the street and brought her to the clinic.

According to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons/persons responsible for burning Riona.

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue posted pictures Friday morning of Riona loving on veterinary staff.

Riona loving on veterinary staff. (Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)
(Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue set up a fundraiser for Riona on Venmo at TailsofHopeDogRescue, and on PayPal.

Click here to follow Riona’s recovery.

