Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(WMC Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch has been TBI director since 2018. According to a news release, Rausch is a U.S. Army veteran who has served in law enforcement for more than three decades.

That includes 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department where he spent seven years as police chief.

Lee says Rausch is a committed public servant who will serve with integrity.

His second term with the TBI begins on July 1.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Germantown
A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten returned to Memphis animal shelter
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

Latest News

child vaccine
Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
(Source: MGN)
Tunica school district on path back to local control