New leadership hopes to make Health Sciences Park ‘best in Mid-South’

Memphis Greenspace, Inc., the nonprofit that maintains the park, announced a partnership with Telisa Franklin Ministries.

The new group will manage the park.

For the last two years, Telisa Franklin Ministries has put on the Juneteenth Celebration at Health Sciences Park, and the turnout for that is what helped spark the partnership.

“he time is right to turn this park into the best park in the Mid-South,” Greenspace president Van Turner said. “That’s just not Tennessee, we are talking about Arkansas and Mississippi.”

“We know the history, but we also know the possibilities. We’ve seen the possibilities with Memphis Juneteenth Festival these last two years,” Telisa Franklin said.

Two years ago, Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife’s remains were removed from their burial site at the park and the park was renamed.

Franklin says she will help bring more events to the park, like a fall concert series and family reunions.

