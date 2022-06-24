Mid-South native headed to Grizzlies in draft night trade

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Kennedy Chandler is headed back to the Bluff City!

The Cordova-born Tennessee Volunteer was taken with the 38th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Spurs selected Chandler, who in turn was traded to Memphis for a future second-round pick and cash, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chandler is a former Mr. Basketball in Tennessee as a sophomore and junior at Briarcrest Christian School before he became a star for the Vols as a freshman.

He was named All-SEC Second Team and won the SEC Tournament MVP award after leading Tennessee in points, assists and steals per game in 2021-22.

