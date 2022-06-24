Advertise with Us
Mid-South native headed to Grizzlies in draft night trade

FILE - Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) celebrates during the final seconds of the NCAA...
FILE - Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) celebrates during the final seconds of the NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chandler is a first-round prospect in next week's NBA draft after one season at Tennessee. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara. File)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Kennedy Chandler is headed back to the Bluff City!

The Cordova-born Tennessee Volunteer was taken with the 38th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Spurs selected Chandler, who in turn was traded to Memphis for a future second-round pick and cash, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chandler is a former Mr. Basketball in Tennessee as a sophomore and junior at Briarcrest Christian School before he became a star for the Vols as a freshman.

He was named All-SEC Second Team and won the SEC Tournament MVP award after leading Tennessee in points, assists and steals per game in 2021-22.

