Mid-South lawmakers respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Friday, The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.

Almost immediately, Mid-South lawmakers shared their opinions on the decision. This story will update as more of those statements come in.

Arkansas:

Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman backed the decision:

Mississippi:

Governor Tate Reeves voiced his support for the decision:

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced their support:

Tennessee:

The Tennessee Democratic party voiced their displeasure with the ruling, as well as Senator Raumesh Akbari:

Senator Marsha Blackburn supported the ruling:

