Mid-South lawmakers respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Friday, The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.

Almost immediately, Mid-South lawmakers shared their opinions on the decision. This story will update as more of those statements come in.

Arkansas:

Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman backed the decision:

“Roe was a tragic mistake, taking from the American people and their elected representatives a deeply moral question. The Supreme Court has finally corrected this mistake and I highly commend the millions of Americans who toiled for years to achieve this great victory for unborn life and self-government.”

“This is a long-awaited, consequential day for our nation. The Supreme Court’s decision to affirm there is no constitutional right to indiscriminately sacrifice the lives of children in their mothers’ wombs is the culmination of decades of work to correct the tragic, deadly lie that unborn babies are expendable and undeserving of protection. I’m pleased to have helped confirm justices to our nation’s highest court who are committed to interpreting the Constitution in a manner that is consistent and true to its intent and meaning. With this ruling, the American people will finally have the opportunity to enact their will on this issue instead of unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I am proud of Arkansas’s steadfast commitment to defend the sanctity, dignity and value of every human life, including vulnerable children who deserve our compassion and care.”

Mississippi:

Governor Tate Reeves voiced his support for the decision:

This is a joyous day!



Read my statement on the landmark Mississippi Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/kT2SXyZaze — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 24, 2022

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith also voiced their support:

“Roe v. Wade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I am grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs. By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers. The decision does not outlaw abortion, as some pro-abortionists contend. But it is a significant departure from Roe in that the people, through their elected leaders, will guide how each state approaches abortion, rather than a nationwide policy set by unelected judges. As we move forward as a nation, I believe greater attention should be paid to the needs of pregnant women and their babies. I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country.”

This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) June 24, 2022

Tennessee:

The Tennessee Democratic party voiced their displeasure with the ruling, as well as Senator Raumesh Akbari:

“This decision is a direct assault on the rights of Tennesseeans. The Court’s interpretation of the constitution on this issue is flawed and a direct insertion of political activism on the highest court in the land. This decision made by a conservative majority on the court, will empower a radical majority serving in state legislatures across the country. Politicians will be even more emboldened by this decision to impose their most restrictive views on us. Today, an essential and lifesaving freedom was discarded by a court installed to protect it.”

With this one opinion, #SCOTUS has rolled back the clock on women’s rights. This decision puts the lives of women in imminent danger by handing politicians control over our most personal healthcare decisions. I’m absolutely livid and heartbroken. — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) June 24, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn supported the ruling:

Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2022

