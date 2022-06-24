Hot and steamy weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly clear sky. Winds east at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures around 100. We’ll only see a light wind around 5 mph. It will be mostly clear Saturday night with lows near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or storm with highs near 100. A cool front will move through Sunday night and may trigger a few showers or storms with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be less hot and less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with sun and clouds. Highs will soar back into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday as the heat builds back late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

