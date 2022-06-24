Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot and steamy weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly clear sky. Winds east at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures around 100. We’ll only see a light wind around 5 mph. It will be mostly clear Saturday night with lows near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or storm with highs near 100. A cool front will move through Sunday night and may trigger a few showers or storms with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be less hot and less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with sun and clouds. Highs will soar back into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday as the heat builds back late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Germantown
A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten returned to Memphis animal shelter
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

Latest News

et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 24, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Low humidity but hot today ahead of scorching heat for the weekend
Thursday evening weather update
A much needed break from the humidity, but heat remains
WMC First Alert Weather
Less hot and steamy to end the week