Hot but less humid today ahead of scorching heat returning for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures remain above-average, but dry air is in place across the Mid-South taking a bite out of the humidity... for now. Heat Advisories will likely be issued as the Mid-South will sizzle this weekend with triple digit temperatures with higher “Real Feel” values. A cold front will move into the region by Sunday evening, bringing showers to the area and more seasonable temperatures Monday and Tuesday before the heat returns the middle of next week.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs again near 100 and lows in the mid 70s. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, afternoon highs near 90, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.