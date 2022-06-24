Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies move up, draft forward

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during NCAA men's basketball ACC tournament...
Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during NCAA men's basketball ACC tournament game against Boston College Eagles, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies used their two first-round picks to move up in the draft Thursday night.

Memphis traded picks 22 and 29 to Minnesota to land pick 19, ESPN reports.

With that pick, the Grizzlies selected Wake Forest Forward Jake LaRavia.

LaRavia played one season at Wake Forest after two seasons at Indiana State.

The 6′8 junior earned second team All-AAC honors, averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 2021-22 season.

Anybody’s guess what Grizz will do on NBA Draft night