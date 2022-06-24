Grizzlies move up, draft forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies used their two first-round picks to move up in the draft Thursday night.

Memphis traded picks 22 and 29 to Minnesota to land pick 19, ESPN reports.

With that pick, the Grizzlies selected Wake Forest Forward Jake LaRavia.

LaRavia played one season at Wake Forest after two seasons at Indiana State.

The 6′8 junior earned second team All-AAC honors, averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 2021-22 season.

