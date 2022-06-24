Advertise with Us
Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is "plainly audible" from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

