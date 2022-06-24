Dog rescue struggles during heat wave

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue asked the community for help during this week’s heat wave.

BFGR posted on Facebook a picture of their A/C reading almost 90 degrees at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said in the post that only the five-ton unit was working however that is not enough to keep their building cool when it is over 100 degrees.

Rescue officials said the issue wasn’t the air conditioning units due to having fixed all units in the building. Instead, the main problem they identified was electrical-related. They said on Facebook that another panel is needed to separate circuits as the electrical panels are overtaxed, and the four-ton unit working causes the circuit to blow out.

BFDR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping giant breed mixed breed dogs in need. Their residents come to the Rescue for many different reasons. Some reasons include being abandoned at kill shelters, being turned in by owners who could not properly care for them, hoarding cases, and others being failed livestock guardian dogs.

The Rescue is looking for over $5,000 to fix the electrical work done by one of the previous building owners, who reportedly did not correctly adhere to electrical safety.

To donate, click here.

