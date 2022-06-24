Advertise with Us
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams selected by Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots against Duke during the first half of a college...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots against Duke during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BROOKLYN (KAIT) - A Razorback is off the board in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams in the 2nd Round. He’s the 34th overall pick.

The Fort Smith native averaged 11 pts and 10 rebounds in his sophomore season, earning All-SEC 1st Team honors. It’s the 4th straight year that a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft.

