Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams selected by Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN (KAIT) - A Razorback is off the board in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams in the 2nd Round. He’s the 34th overall pick.

The MOMENT @Jay_MWilliams_ became a pro pic.twitter.com/U2AZ1AGcW4 — Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 24, 2022

The Fort Smith native averaged 11 pts and 10 rebounds in his sophomore season, earning All-SEC 1st Team honors. It’s the 4th straight year that a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft.

