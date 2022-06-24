Airbnb launches $10M OMG! fund to make most unique stays come to life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To inspire people to share the world’s craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund.

Here is how it works. One hundred people with the 100 craziest ideas will get up to $100,000 each from the Airbnb OMG! Fund to make their most unique ideas come to life.

Kristie Wolfe, Host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel and member of the OMG! Fund judging panel, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the unique stays and why they are increasing appealing to travelers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

