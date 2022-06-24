Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Airbnb launches $10M OMG! fund to make most unique stays come to life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To inspire people to share the world’s craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund.

Here is how it works. One hundred people with the 100 craziest ideas will get up to $100,000 each from the Airbnb OMG! Fund to make their most unique ideas come to life.

Kristie Wolfe, Host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel and member of the OMG! Fund judging panel, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the unique stays and why they are increasing appealing to travelers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Germantown
A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten returned to Memphis animal shelter
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

Latest News

Airbnb launches $10M OMG! fund to make most unique stays come to life
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Weather
Spencer's Weekend Forecast
People protest about abortion, Thursday, June 23, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in...
Mid-South lawmakers respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade