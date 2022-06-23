Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown
(Source: pexels.com)
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says
Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah

Latest News

Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed signals more interest rate hikes ahead
FedEx received electric delivery vehicles
FEDEX receives 150 electric vehicles
Free box giveaway in Memphis
Free box fan giveaway hosted in Memphis
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting