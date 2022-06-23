Summer-like, but not as hot as we finish off the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was another day of record heat in Memphis yesterday with the high temperature reaching 102. There will be a slightly “cooler” airmass in place today and tomorrow before temperatures crank up again to the triple digits for the weekend.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs again near 100 and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

