Shelby County Health Dept. begins vaccines for children under 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin giving out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years beginning Friday.

No appointment is needed. The shots will be available at two locations on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m.

814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Road

Both Pfizer and Moderna shots have been approved for children at least 6 months old.

