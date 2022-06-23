Shelby County Health Dept. begins vaccines for children under 5
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin giving out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years beginning Friday.
No appointment is needed. The shots will be available at two locations on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m.
- 814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207
- 1826 Sycamore View Road
Both Pfizer and Moderna shots have been approved for children at least 6 months old.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.