Shelby County Health Dept. begins vaccines for children under 5

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin giving out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years beginning Friday.

No appointment is needed. The shots will be available at two locations on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m.

  • 814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207
  • 1826 Sycamore View Road

Both Pfizer and Moderna shots have been approved for children at least 6 months old.

