Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Pediatric infectious disease specialist addresses COVID vaccine myths & misinformation

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids under 5, a medical expert on the front lines is hoping to help keep family’s safe as COVID cases continue to rise across much of the U.S.

Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Kristina Bryant joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about myths and misinformation about the COVID vaccine and other COVID-related topics.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
Teen killed by other teen in parking lot
‘I pray her family will forgive me’; Man says he could have saved 14-year-old from being killed
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation
Erion Walker
WATCH: MPD ‘looking into’ arrest caught on camera at restaurant

Latest News

A Crittenden County judge denied Damien Echols' argument to order a prosecutor to hand over DNA...
Judge denies argument in West Memphis 3 evidence case
The kitten and surveillance photos of the suspects
Kitten stolen from Memphis animal shelter, MAS says
New Campaign hopes to eliminate health disparities among LGBTQ+ community
New Campaign hopes to eliminate health disparities among LGBTQ+ community
New Campaign hopes to eliminate health disparities among LGBTQ+ community
West Memphis Three
Judge to hear arguments for retesting DNA in West Memphis Three case