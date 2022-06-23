Overton Park 9 to reopen after $2M renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The redesigned Overton Park 9 golf course is teed up for its grand reopening this weekend.

“It needed a facelift,” said Kyle Muncie, who Action News 5 found checking out the new putting green Tuesday afternoon. “I wanted to get a sneak peek and these renovations look great.”

The designers were able to revamp the shape and size of the course’s fairways while keeping the footprint the course is known for. The $2 million renovations also placed much of its focus on tailoring the course to junior golfers and beginner-friendly play which is something Vince Alfonso, organizer of the Overton Park Junior Open, is thrilled about.

“The best part is it’s free for anyone under the age of 18 to play,” said Alfonso.

That focus on junior golfers, notably the waived green fees for young players, goes for all City of Memphis golf courses.

“We’re really promoting junior golf in the best possible way,” said Alfonso. “There really is no obstacle to being able to play golf for kids in Memphis, Tennessee.”

One of the junior golfers Alfonso brought to put the new putting green to the test Wednesday morning was Jada Olende. She says the City of Memphis’ focus on fostering young golf talent is amazing.

“I love that they’re offering free green fees to young golfers because this can be an expensive sport,” said Olende. “I think it’s very inclusive that Memphis is aware of everyone’s situation. Golf is great and keeping everyone included makes it a family.”

Overton Park 9 will have a soft opening Friday for participants who won a lottery to be the first to play on the redesigned course. You can also schedule tee times for this weekend online at memphispubliclinks.com.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.