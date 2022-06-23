New Campaign hopes to eliminate health disparities among LGBTQ+ community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Pride Month, a new campaign is working to eliminate health disparities and improve health outcomes among the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Depression Looks Like Me” Campaign is part of a partnership with LGBTQ+ and mental health advocacy organizations.

Psychiatrist Amir Ahuja and Ren Fernandez-Kim who is living with depression joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the campaign is hoping to normalize the conversation about mental health among the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.