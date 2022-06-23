Advertise with Us
A much needed break from the humidity, but heat remains

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is in place across the Mid-South taking a bite out of the humidity, but the dry air still warmed well above average Thursday afternoon and the humidity will soon return as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs again near 100 and lows in the mid 70s. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, afternoon highs near 90, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

