Mosquito control program shows off laboratory

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Mosquito Control Awareness Week, and we have an inside look at the Shelby County Health Department’s state-of-the-art mosquito laboratory.

The health department’s Mosquito Control Program showed off the equipment and techniques used to trap, test, and treat the pesky bugs that spread West Nile Virus and other diseases.

”Here in the lab, you will see how we are looking at the species of larve that is produced in the environment. To see exactly what’s occurring in our environment. How many mosquitos are there? How big is the population this year? How many active mosquitos do we have that might be able to produce West Nile in our population,” said Kasia Smith-Alexander, environmental health services administrator.

Mosquito Control uses the results of testing to target zip code areas with mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus.

