Millington, Shelby county fire crews battle ten acre brush fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Record-breaking heat like we’ve seen in parts of the Mid-South this week can be extremely dangerous for area firefighters.

This afternoon, crews from Millington and Shelby County battled a ten-acre brush fire that shut down part of Highway 51.

The video taken by “Chuck of Memphis” shows the smoke from that blaze.

No word on what caused the fire, but in hot, dry conditions, any spark could create a dangerous situation.

