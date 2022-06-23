Memphis Chamber President to step down, successor named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson will step down before the end of 2022.

The board of directors voted Ted Townsend as Robertson’s successor. Townsend currently serves as the chief economic development officer.

Robertson will leave the chamber in December 2022 after four years to return to TRUST Marketing, the business she started with her husband.

“We are very fortunate to have a deep bench when it comes to leadership at the Chamber,” Robertson said. “Ted is a strong, skilled professional who deeply cares about Memphis and this team. He is an expert when it comes to economic development and he knows this community. I’m looking forward to his future leadership of the Chamber.”

