Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
Teen killed by other teen in parking lot
‘I pray her family will forgive me’; Man says he could have saved 14-year-old from being killed
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation
Erion Walker
WATCH: MPD ‘looking into’ arrest caught on camera at restaurant

Latest News

A Crittenden County judge denied Damien Echols' argument to order a prosecutor to hand over DNA...
Judge denies argument in West Memphis 3 evidence case
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
The kitten and surveillance photos of the suspects
Kitten stolen from Memphis animal shelter, MAS says
The issue in the case was whether the warning given to criminal suspects before they talk to...
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations