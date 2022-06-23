Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Long COVID can affect children, study says

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.

Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.

They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.

The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.

One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.

Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
Teen killed by other teen in parking lot
‘I pray her family will forgive me’; Man says he could have saved 14-year-old from being killed
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation
Erion Walker
WATCH: MPD ‘looking into’ arrest caught on camera at restaurant

Latest News

ambulance generic
1 rushed to hospital after driver strikes pole, vehicle catches fire
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
First responders are seen at the scene of where the bodies of a woman and her two dogs were...
Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California