Less hot and steamy to end the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot but not as humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with high temperatures around 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or storm with highs near 100. A cool front will move through Sunday night and may trigger a passing shower or storm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be less hot and less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with sun and clouds. Highs will soar back into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday as the heat builds back late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

