Judge hears arguments from Gabby Petito’s parents in case against Brian Laundrie’s parents

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Florida judge heard legal arguments Wednesday in two cases involving last year’s killing of Gabby Petito.

First, the court must decide if the civil lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents against Brian Laundrie’s parents will be presented to a jury. Petito’s parents accused the parents of her confessed killer of acting with malice for withholding information on the case.

According to the FBI, Laundrie confessed to Petito’s death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.

The judge also heard motions in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate asking for compensatory damages.

The judge plans to submit a written ruling within two weeks.

