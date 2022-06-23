Judge to hear arguments for retesting DNA in West Memphis Three case

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Crittenden County judge is scheduled to hear arguments for and against retesting DNA found in the West Memphis 3 case.

The request came after what was thought to be lost evidence was found last year.

Damien Echols submitted a public records request last year seeking information about the missing evidence.

A judge required the city to comply.

Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley were convicted in 1993 in the deaths of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis.

The trio later accepted an Alford Plea in 2011, which allowed them to plead guilty but maintain their innocence in the case and allow them to be released from prison

The judge will hear the arguments Thursday morning. This story will be updated with the proceedings.

