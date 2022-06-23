‘I did a bad thing’: Man indicted in wife’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury hit a 56-year-old man with an indictment in connection to the murder of his wife in January.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says back on Jan. 3, 2022, Roy Ezell Jones and his wife, 49-year-old Juanita Jones were arguing in their home on Burnham Avenue when a child in another room heard a gunshot.

The DA’s office says Jones went and told the child, “I did a bad thing.”

He then fled the scene but surrendered to police a week later.

Jones was indicted on a count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

