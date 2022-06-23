Grizzlies, Memphians hopeful to continue economic boost for NBA seasons to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Grizzlies are hot so is Memphis! The future is looking bright for the team and city as officials say the games have been bringing millions of dollars to the local tourism economy.

Grizzlies representatives described the energy of fans inside the FedExForum this season as electric.

And with soon-to-be new players likely in the mix, many fans will be lining up to see the 2022-23 Memphis Grizzlies when the season starts.

The organization says season-ticket holders continue to grow. Remember the last season started out where FedExForum could not fill the seats 100% because of the pandemic but that changed about halfway through the season bringing thousands more to FedExForum and Memphis every game.

Action News 5 spoke to Memphis Tourism officials multiple times throughout the Grizzlies’ phenomenal season.

They say this is not just a regional team; we found many half-season ticket holders travel nearly 200 miles to see the team play.

Beale Street businesses say their foot traffic skyrocketed during this season’s games, especially during the playoffs. We saw the team make it to the Western Conference semi-finals.

But tourism officials say they’ll feel this team’s legacy for years to come saying it’s only adding to the city’s mission to be a sports destination.

Another economic measurement for businesses in Memphis and beyond: Ja Morant’s jersey ranked No. 9 in the second half of the season in overall NBA jersey sales.

We asked the Grizzlies organization how this season’s attendance compared to past seasons given there have been some restrictions due to the pandemic for the last two seasons.

While a spokesperson said they don’t release information that specific they are seeing season ticket holders grow, there are still tickets available.

You can call 901-888-HOOP for information on those tickets.

