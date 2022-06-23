Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grind City Fest to bring live music to Memphis this summer

Grind City Fest
Grind City Fest(Grind City Brewing)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grind City Fest is set to launch this year, combining craft beer and live music in Memphis.

The festival will be held Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at Grind City Brewing Company.

The music lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Here Come the Mummies, The Travelin’ McCourys, Saxsquatch, Kyle Nix & The 38s, and The Wild Feathers.

More acts are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, with single-day passes at $35. Two-day passes and VIP tickets are also available. Click here get yours.

