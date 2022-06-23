Golden Gloves boxing heads to Pipkin Building this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For boxing fans, the Pipkin Building at Liberty Park is the place to be Friday and Saturday night.

Doors open for the Golden Gloves Regional Boxing Tournament at 5 p.m. on both nights, with the boxing starting at 6.

The city’s office of youth services is sponsoring the event for both young men and women for a second consecutive year.

“They had to qualify to be a part of the Golden Gloves for the regionals,: Office of Youth Services Director Ike Griffith said. “We will have boxers from Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. “Those winners from Friday night move on to Saturday night to the championship. Then after those fighters win, they move to the nationals.”

Griffith says the entire weekend of Golden Gloves boxing will be dedicated to the memory of Pete Mitchell, a Memphis boxing coach who helped return the Golden Gloves to Memphis last year after a 52-year absence.

Mitchell, the University of Memphis’ first Black assistant coach, died last September after a lifetime of service to young people with a special focus on coaching boxers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.