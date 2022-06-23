Advertise with Us
Free box fan giveaway hosted in Memphis

(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was some free relief for Memphians looking to fight this intense heat wave.

There were people lined up at the Neighborhood Christian Center on Jackson Avenue for a free box fan giveaway.

The fans were given away to people who were 59 and under with a disability, and to anyone who was 60 years or older.

Organizers for the event say this was a good time to address the serious needs of residents while learning about other possible issues.

“With covid reducing some, this allows us to re-engage with our neighbors and so Neighborhood Christian Centers is neighborhood-centric we want to be there with our neighbors we want to talk to them and see how they are doing and doing this gives us the opportunity to re-engage and learn what people need,” said Ephine Johnson CEO, Neighborhood Christian Center.

The organization is hoping to host another box fan giveaway in August.

