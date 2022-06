FEDEX receives 150 electric vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx has received its first shipment of new electric delivery vehicles.

These vans are made by ‘Brightdrop’ which is part of General Motors.

There were 150 vans delivered on Tuesday.

This marks a critical milestone for FedEx as the company plans to transform its entire fleet to all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions by 2040.

