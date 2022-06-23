Advertise with Us
DeLucia, Rebels shutout Arkansas 2-0; Ole Miss advances to CWS Finals

By Dylan Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 2-0 to advance to the final round of the College World Series.

In the top of the fourth, it was Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham (O’Fallon, Mo.) who brought across the first run of the game with a double down the first base line, allowing outfielder Justin Bench (Redington Beach, Fla.), who singled earlier in the inning, to score from first.

The scoreboard would remain quiet until the top of the eighth, when singles from first baseman Tim Elko (Lutz, Fla.) and Graham granted right fielder Calvin Harris (Peosta, Iowa) an opportunity with a runner in scoring position. Harris would cash in with a single into right field, bringing Elko across the plate and giving the Rebels their second run of the game.

Ole Miss ace Dylan DeLucia (Port Orange, Fla.) dominated on the mound en route to a complete game shutout. He allowed just 4 hits over all 9 innings while fanning 7 batters. Graham finished the day 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.

For Arkansas, pitcher Connor Noland is handed his sixth loss of the season after giving up 7 hits and 2 runs over 8 innings. Catcher Michael Turner, outfielder Chris Lanzilli and infielders Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace each turned in one hit.

The Rebels will now go on to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series Finals. The winner of the three game series will be crowned as national champs. The series will be televised on ESPN platforms.

