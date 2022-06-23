Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Harvest recalls meal after illness reports

Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.
Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daily Harvest is recalling one of its meals, French Lentil with Leek Crumbles, after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.

Some people said they suffered from serious stomach pain, and others say their livers and gall bladders were damaged.

Daily Harvest is asking people to throw out that meal and said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.

“We launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported. We’re working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this,” Daily Harvest said in a recall notice.

Daily Harvest said so far, all their tests on the product have come back negative.

The recall is not on the FDA’s website because these meals are sold directly to consumers, though health officials have proposed regulating meal plan services.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Germantown
4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
Teen killed by other teen in parking lot
‘I pray her family will forgive me’; Man says he could have saved 14-year-old from being killed
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation
Erion Walker
WATCH: MPD ‘looking into’ arrest caught on camera at restaurant

Latest News

A Crittenden County judge denied Damien Echols' argument to order a prosecutor to hand over DNA...
Judge denies argument in West Memphis 3 evidence case
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
The kitten and surveillance photos of the suspects
Kitten stolen from Memphis animal shelter, MAS says
The issue in the case was whether the warning given to criminal suspects before they talk to...
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations