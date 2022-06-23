Arkansas stays alive with win over Ole Miss in College Baseball World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - The College Baseball World Series has produced a whole lot of fireworks for two Mid-South Schools from the same conference.

Going into Wednesday night’s game, Ole Miss was 2-0 in Omaha, was Arkansas 2-1. That loss coming from the Rebels.

The teams met again in what is an elimination game for the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss handed the Hogs an L Monday night. Arkansas tried to return the favor in this double-elimination tournament. It was the 2nd Inning, no score and Chris Lanzilli was up for the Razorbacks.

He hit a solo home run to left field that just barely cleared the fence -- 1-Nothing Arkansas.

In the bottom of the frame, the designated hitter alderman did his job -- home run for Ole Miss. That ties the game at 1-and-1.

In the 5th Inning Brady Slavens was up for the Hogs and boy does he know what to do with it.

He knocked one to the deepest part of the park, and beyond the centerfield fence. That’s another home run.

Arkansas up 2-1 in the 8th Inning, with a runner at second for the Hogs.

Michael Turner tagged one under the glove of Gonzales thru the left side.

Wallace came in with the insurance run.

Ole Miss added a run with the bases loaded in the 9th, but that’s all.

Hogs went on to win it: 3-2.

That forced a loser to leave town, winner heads to the National Championship Final Series Thursday. The first pitch is 3 p.m. in Omaha.

