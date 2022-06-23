Advertise with Us
Correctional officer shot, killed inside Ark. jail

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas correctional officer was shot and killed late Wednesday night inside the Perry County Jail. That is about 40 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police say a 37-year-old man who was being booked into the jail is now being held in connection to this shooting.

No other details about how the suspect got a gun are available at this time.

ASP is expected to release more information later this morning.

