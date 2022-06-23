Correctional officer shot, killed inside Ark. jail

PERRY CO., Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas correctional officer was shot and killed late Wednesday night inside the Perry County Jail. That is about 40 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police say a 37-year-old man who was being booked into the jail is now being held in connection to this shooting.

No other details about how the suspect got a gun are available at this time.

ASP is expected to release more information later this morning.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.