Anybody’s guess what Grizz will do on NBA Draft night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Draft is coming up Thursday night, and everybody is wondering what will the Memphis Grizzlies do. And I’m here to tell you, nobody knows!

They’ve got three picks in the draft. They’ve got the No. 22 pick in the first round, the No. 29 pick in the first round, and the No. 47 pick in the second round and there’s an infinite number of possibilities.

They could use all their picks and bring in three rookies, but nobody really thinks they’re going to do that. The Grizzlies are pretty much set with a roster they like. A lot of chemistry on the team, and they don’t want to bring in any new people.

They could package the picks, either the 22nd and the 29th, or all three of them and try to move up in the draft, and try to get another rookie, at say at No. 4. That’s a possibility, the Charlotte Hornets are looking to shop their pick, and at No. 7, but we don’t know if they’re going to do that.

The Grizzlies have been working in it. We’re told Zach Kleiman, who earned Executive of the Year in the NBA last season, is called “King” Kleiman for a reason. His moves have really worked out for a team that had 56 wins last season.

That is tied for the best record in franchise history and was the second-best record in the NBA and they are looking pretty good with the staff they already have in place.

Now, the third possibility is, that they package any number of their picks and try to go after a free agent -- a player that is already in the League.

Someone with experience who could add to this roster.

That seems likely but we’ll all have to wait and see.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler will be a part of the draft. We’ll talk to him at 6 p.m.

He’s having his draft party right here in his hometown. Also, the Tigers have a player in the draft. en Duren is expected to go in the NBA Lottery.

