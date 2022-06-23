Advertise with Us
901 FC gets back on winning track vs FC Tulsa

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC, after about a month of leading the United Soccer League’s East Division, finds itself in second place Wednesday, and in search of its first victory in the last three games.   

The 901 welcomed FC Tulsa to AutoZone Park. Memphis had a 1-Nil loss and a tie in its last two matches.

This coming after a club record five-match winning streak. 

The Boys in Blue strike first. USL Team of the Week member Aaron Malloy the corner kick in the 14th minute finds the head of Graham Smith for the first-half goal.

That set off the smoke and the 901 is all about it.

In the second half, forward Derrick Dodson corrals a giveaway on the right side near midfield. Decides to take matters to his own feet in the 83rd minute.

He outruns the defense for the blast and the goal. 

That’s Dodson’s second goal of the season.

It caps the scoring as 901 FC goes on to win it.

Final score: 2-Nil.

The 901 now 10-3-2 on the season are back in first place in the east with 32 points.

The next match is back home Saturday night vs Detroit FC downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

