5 arrested for car thefts, 11 guns found during search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people are facing a heap of charges after their arrests for car thefts led to the discovery of 11 guns and a large amount of drugs.

Memphis Police Department says Marterrius London, 19, Brandyn Bruse, 23, Brandon Wallace, 20, Stanley Reese, 37 and Markeisha Burse, 41, were all arrested Tuesday after officers with the MPD Auto Theft Task Force conducted a search warrant.

The task force found two vehicles on Lookout Drive that were previously reported stolen from the airport and Southaven.

After they searched the residence where the vehicles were parked, investigators recovered 10 handguns, 1 long gun, the two stolen vehicles, a large amount of marijuana, three drug scales and numerous loaded magazines.

Here’s a list of the suspects and their charges, according to MPD:

Marterrius London:

3 counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000 or less, and theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

His bond was set at $5,000, and he has been released.

Brandyn Burse:

Theft of property $10,000-$60,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law, possession of a prohibited weapon, and theft of property $1,000 or less.

A bond has not been set at this time.

Brandon Wallace:

Theft of property $10,000-$60,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unlawful weapon of a weapon.

A bond has not been set in this case.

Stanley Reese:

3 counts of theft of property $1,000 or less, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond was set at $7,500, and he has been released.

Markeisha Burse:

Theft of property $1,000 or less, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Her bond was set at $5,000, and she has been released.

